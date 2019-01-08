Zacks: West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given West Bancorporation an industry rank of 107 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTBA shares. ValuEngine raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $325.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 1,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,088 shares in the company, valued at $433,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

