Zebi (ZCO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $350,712.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $350,712.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Liquid, DDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.02165566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00168792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00229066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024805 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024700 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Liquid, LATOKEN, IDEX, Koinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

