Zeff Capital, Lp Acquires 2,401 Shares of IEH Co. (IEHC) Stock

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp acquired 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,341.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zeff Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Zeff Capital, Lp acquired 6,858 shares of IEH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,954.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS IEHC opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. IEH Co. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.17.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. IEH had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications. Its products include are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to government, military, aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial, test equipment, and commercial electronic markets.

