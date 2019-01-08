Zendesk (ZEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zendesk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.37.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.61. Zendesk has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $115,233.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,007.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $25,908.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,731,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,568 shares of company stock worth $5,469,046. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Zendesk by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

