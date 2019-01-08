Zlancer (ZCG) Price Hits $0.10

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Zlancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zlancer has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Zlancer has a total market cap of $207,728.00 and $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zlancer alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.14 or 0.11926018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027251 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Zlancer

Zlancer (CRYPTO:ZCG) is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official website is zlancer.net. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD. The official message board for Zlancer is medium.com/@zlancer.

Buying and Selling Zlancer

Zlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.