Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) Given a CHF 300 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 300 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 367 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 307 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 310 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 327.50.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.