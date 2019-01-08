Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays set a $4.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zynga from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $4.07 on Friday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 135.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $42,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 437,322 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,618,091.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,061 over the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth about $1,927,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter worth about $109,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter worth about $5,719,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 8.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 274,007 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.