-$0.15 EPS Expected for ITUS Corporation (ANIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ITUS’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ITUS will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ITUS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ITUS stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. ITUS has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

