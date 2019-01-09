$0.37 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. First Community posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Community had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640. First Community has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, EVP David K. Proctor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Community by 13.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Community by 83.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Community by 174.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

