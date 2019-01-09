-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 146,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,868.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 380.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 524,539 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 74.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,179,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 505,014 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.1% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

SBBP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 1,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.09. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

