$1.00 EPS Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. Crown posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

CCK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 21,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

