$1.15 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post $1.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.46 million and the lowest is $50,000.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $1.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $32.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $4.72 million to $45.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.50% and a negative net margin of 502.90%.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.36. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $145,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 726,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $508,356. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,085,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 593,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.