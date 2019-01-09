$1.26 EPS Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Steven James Smith sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $473,524 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 20,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

COR stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,222. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

