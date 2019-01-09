$11.07 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce $11.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.15 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $10.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $44.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.64 billion to $44.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.26 billion to $48.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $45.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,592.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.69 per share, with a total value of $535,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,390.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 116.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 201,410 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,287 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

AAL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,960. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

