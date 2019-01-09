$154.22 Million in Sales Expected for Novanta Inc (NOVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce sales of $154.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.49 million and the highest is $155.94 million. Novanta posted sales of $146.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $609.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.04 million to $614.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $649.97 million, with estimates ranging from $645.48 million to $654.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novanta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 500,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $34,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Novanta by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,951,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,861,000 after buying an additional 785,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,861,000 after buying an additional 785,554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after buying an additional 557,119 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,762,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after buying an additional 398,663 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,043,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 331,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,339. Novanta has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

