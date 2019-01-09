1st Source (SRCE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

SRCE stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $78.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

