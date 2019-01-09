3,040 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.
Shares of IJJ stock opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $171.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.7327 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
