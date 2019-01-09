$373.33 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report sales of $373.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.60 million and the lowest is $371.00 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $362.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,069,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 1,095,257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 230,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after acquiring an additional 230,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,780. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $55.48 and a 12 month high of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

