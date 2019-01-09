$5.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will post sales of $5.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $21.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.92 billion to $21.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.42 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 980 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $50,244.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,798.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $50,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. 712,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,100. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $66.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

