$55.37 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Corp (CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report sales of $55.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.60 million. Clarus posted sales of $52.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $210.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.80 million to $210.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $228.24 million, with estimates ranging from $227.30 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clarus by 62.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Clarus by 183.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,765. The company has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

