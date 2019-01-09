5,993 Shares in AT&T Inc. (T) Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 165.1% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $114,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 105.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in AT&T by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $195,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

