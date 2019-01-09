$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report sales of $6.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the lowest is $5.80 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $24.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $25.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.20 billion to $27.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

NYSE NGL opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,289.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $166,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 90.9% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.