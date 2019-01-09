$609.62 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce $609.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.17 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $570.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 53,125 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $6,118,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,695.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 19,023 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,142,370.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,957,598.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,385 shares of company stock worth $31,924,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,589,000 after acquiring an additional 345,631 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,589,000 after acquiring an additional 345,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $111.32. 26,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $90.60 and a 12-month high of $125.99.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

