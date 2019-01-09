682,702 Shares in Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 682,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Opko Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 1,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,816.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 595,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

