7,950 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Purchased by Highwater Wealth Management LLC

Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,011.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 846,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 770,775 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 115,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 176,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,612,000 after buying an additional 225,770 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,767,564. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/7950-shares-in-alerian-mlp-etf-amlp-purchased-by-highwater-wealth-management-llc.html.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.