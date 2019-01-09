8,455 Shares in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

IYZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. 438,799 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

