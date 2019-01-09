$866.98 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to post $866.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $871.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $859.96 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $840.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

ST traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $45.07. 24,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,740. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

