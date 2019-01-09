8,890 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Purchased by Highwater Wealth Management LLC

Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 194,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 117,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,591. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a $0.4054 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th.

