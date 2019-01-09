A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

AMKBY opened at $6.71 on Monday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.80.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Maersk Line segment provides container shipping services. Its APM Terminals segment engages in the container terminal activities; and provision of inland container services. The company's Damco segment provides freight forwarding and supply chain management services.

