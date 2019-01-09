Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 93800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/abcourt-mines-abi-hits-new-1-year-high-at-0-08.html.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.