Acasti Pharma (ACST) Trading 14.1% Higher

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 1,094,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 551,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

