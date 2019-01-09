Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 35.26, a quick ratio of 33.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $706.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.51. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 81.76% and a negative net margin of 1,365.75%. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Thomas D. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $223,600.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,600 shares of company stock worth $308,301. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

