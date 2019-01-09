Acuity Brands (AYI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Acuity Brands has a leading market position along with diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries which are likely to drive substantial growth. Further, Acuity Brands is expanding its geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures. The company has been undertaking certain actions that are expected to offset higher input cost as well as the impact of tariffs. However, Acuity Brands operates in a highly competitive industry, which is volatile due to a number of general business and economic factors. Meanwhile, shares of Acuity Brands have dropped 25% in the past year. Also, earnings estimate for fiscal 2019 have been trending downward over the past seven days, raising concern over the stock's growth potential.”

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $128.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities set a $170.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.22.

AYI opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $173.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.