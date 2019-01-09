Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) Receives $25.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Acushnet by 141.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $370.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

