Adient (ADNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.52

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 1689984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adient to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $284,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,186,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,956,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,068,000 after buying an additional 76,106 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,381,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

