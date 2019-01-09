ADO Properties (ADJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ADJ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.40 ($69.07) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.61 ($65.83).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

ADO Properties stock opened at €48.12 ($55.95) on Wednesday. ADO Properties has a fifty-two week low of €32.39 ($37.66) and a fifty-two week high of €46.20 ($53.72).

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.