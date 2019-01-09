AdultChain Trading Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days (XXX)

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded 36% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One AdultChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. AdultChain has a market cap of $31,555.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdultChain has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdultChain Coin Profile

AdultChain (CRYPTO:XXX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 53,840,997 coins and its circulating supply is 48,840,961 coins. AdultChain’s official website is adultchain.xxx. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain.

AdultChain Coin Trading

AdultChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdultChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdultChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

