Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Tuesday.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, GMP Securities dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.21. 359,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,359. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.129999991095891 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

