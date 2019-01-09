Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $155,000 Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,242.6% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $200,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a current ratio of 28.78. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 35.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

