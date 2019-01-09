Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in CTS Co. (CTS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CTS by 558.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.34.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in CTS Co. (CTS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/advisors-asset-management-inc-increases-stake-in-cts-co-cts.html.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp is a designer and manufacturer of electronic components, actuators and sensors and a provider of services to OEMs in the automotive, communications, medical, defense and aerospace, industrial and computer markets. The company manufacture products in North America, Europe and Asia. CTS was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.