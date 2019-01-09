Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,029 Shares of Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,582,000 after buying an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,781,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after buying an additional 54,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Catalent by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 97,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 47,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,968,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $277,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group began coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. First Analysis upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

