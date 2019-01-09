Aecom (ACM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Aecom reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $435,180.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aecom by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aecom by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. 813,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $39.90.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

