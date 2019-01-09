Aegion (AEGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aegion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $17.70 on Friday. Aegion has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $559.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $339.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David F. Morris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegion during the third quarter worth $201,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegion by 293.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Aegion by 26.5% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aegion during the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aegion during the third quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

