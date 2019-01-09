AgaveCoin (AGVC) Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $35,776.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AgaveCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One AgaveCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.02160794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00169047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00237267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024798 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024876 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin's total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens. AgaveCoin's official website is www.agavecoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

