AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. AGNC Investment reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 125.99% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In related news, Director Larry K. Harvey purchased 4,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $70,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 69.0% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 6,555,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,403,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

