Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 141.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas purchased 3,650 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $100,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of -0.07. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

AIMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Roth Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

