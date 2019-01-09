Air France KLM SA (AF) Receives €10.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.29 ($11.97).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($11.34) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

