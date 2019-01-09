Alibaba Group (BABA) Shares Gap Up to $139.75

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $145.24, but opened at $139.75. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $143.50, with a volume of 10850952 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $357.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

