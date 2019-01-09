All Sports Tops One Day Volume of $209,645.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $209,645.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $13.77 and $24.43. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $492.64 or 0.12202357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027675 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $13.77, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.