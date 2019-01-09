Allegion (ALLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, Allegion's shares have underperformed and look overvalued compared to its industry. Material price inflation (on account of tariffs levied over U.S. imports) might continue to escalate costs and thereby hurt the company’s near-term profitability. Moreover, recently made acquisitions might continue to dilute margins in the upcoming quarters. Also, we notice that a stronger U.S. dollar might further depress the Allegion's overseas business results in the quarters ahead. Even so, Allegion's business is highly sensitive to seasonal fluctuations.”

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

Allegion stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,220. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Allegion has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,963,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,417,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,640,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $601,470,000 after acquiring an additional 233,246 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,413,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,563,000 after acquiring an additional 734,596 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,036,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

